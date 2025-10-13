Tara Lily – “Tropical Storm” (Feat. King Krule)

Last week, British-Bengali musician Tara Lily released a collaboration with King Krule. It's called "Tropical Storm" and is the lead single from her forthcoming Quiet Nights (Early Takes) EP that's out next month via Tru Thoughts.

"Tropical Storm" sounds more like a lazy rainy day than a cyclone. Lily's vocals are light and whispery, as if we've just woken up and she's a dream slipping from our mind's grasp. Krule's voice is a thick fog by comparison. The juxtaposition is nothing groundbreaking, but it does sound nice. There's some manipulated robotic vocals and a simple syncopated drumbeat.

In a press release, Tara Lily described the song as “a lucid dream playing in our minds again and again.” On the forthcoming project, she added: “‘Quiet Nights’ are some of the early sketches from a deadly quiet and beautiful period of time. For myself it was a time of stripping back, dropping down into the ground and channelling something raw and real.”

Listen to "Tropical Storm" below.