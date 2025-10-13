Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Tara Lily – “Tropical Storm” (Feat. King Krule)

1:40 PM EDT on October 13, 2025

Last week, British-Bengali musician Tara Lily released a collaboration with King Krule. It's called "Tropical Storm" and is the lead single from her forthcoming Quiet Nights (Early Takes) EP that's out next month via Tru Thoughts.

"Tropical Storm" sounds more like a lazy rainy day than a cyclone. Lily's vocals are light and whispery, as if we've just woken up and she's a dream slipping from our mind's grasp. Krule's voice is a thick fog by comparison. The juxtaposition is nothing groundbreaking, but it does sound nice. There's some manipulated robotic vocals and a simple syncopated drumbeat.

In a press release, Tara Lily described the song as “a lucid dream playing in our minds again and again.” On the forthcoming project, she added: “‘Quiet Nights’ are some of the early sketches from a deadly quiet and beautiful period of time. For myself it was a time of stripping back, dropping down into the ground and channelling something raw and real.”

Listen to "Tropical Storm" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Beaches – “I Ran (So Far Away)” (A Flock Of Seagulls Cover)

January 17, 2026
New Music

Joy Oladokun – “Nothing Comes Easy”

January 16, 2026
New Music

Hayley Williams Covers Her Grandfather Rusty’s Song On New Deluxe Edition

January 16, 2026
New Music

hemlocke springs – “w-w-w-w-w”

January 16, 2026
New Music

Young DC Hardcore Band Posición Unida Release Tough, Energizing New EP Nueva Realidad

January 16, 2026
New Music

How Much Art – “XO”

January 16, 2026