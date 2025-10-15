ira glass – “fritz all over you”

Autumn is the perfect season to indulge in the lawless, dark experiments of Chicago post-hardcore outfit ira glass. The band is releasing their new EP joy is no knocking nation two weeks after Halloween, and today they're unleashing the second single "fritz all over you."

“We wanted to stitch together several disparate parts," the quartet explains. "Some parts of the song were spontaneous compositions, others were puzzles that needed solving. For the outro we wanted to experiment further with long, jazzy outros, similar to what we did on last year’s 'torrid love affair with a family annihilator.' The vignettes in the video align in form with the song where we wanted to display each member performing a different action.”

"fritz all over you" follows “fd&c red 40.” Watch the spooky music video directed by Giulz Foulkes below.

joy is no knocking nation is out 11/14 via Angel Tapes/Fire Talk.