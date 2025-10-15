Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

ira glass – “fritz all over you”

12:44 PM EDT on October 15, 2025

Autumn is the perfect season to indulge in the lawless, dark experiments of Chicago post-hardcore outfit ira glass. The band is releasing their new EP joy is no knocking nation two weeks after Halloween, and today they're unleashing the second single "fritz all over you."

“We wanted to stitch together several disparate parts," the quartet explains. "Some parts of the song were spontaneous compositions, others were puzzles that needed solving. For the outro we wanted to experiment further with long, jazzy outros, similar to what we did on last year’s 'torrid love affair with a family annihilator.' The vignettes in the video align in form with the song where we wanted to display each member performing a different action.”

"fritz all over you" follows “fd&c red 40.” Watch the spooky music video directed by Giulz Foulkes below.

joy is no knocking nation is out 11/14 via Angel Tapes/Fire Talk.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

After Almost 50 Years, The Beach Boys Are Finally Releasing Adult/Child

January 21, 2026
New Music

Connie Converse’s How Sad, How Lovely Getting Third Man Reissue: Hear Previously Unreleased “House”

January 21, 2026
New Music

C.Y.M. & Abby Sage Announce New EP My Whole World: Hear The Title Track

January 21, 2026
New Music

Former Turnstile Guitarist Brady Ebert Launches New Band The S.E.T., Shares First Song

January 21, 2026
New Music

Gregory Uhlmann Announces New Album Extra Stars: Hear “Lucia” (Feat. Alabaster DePlume)

January 21, 2026
New Music

Winston Hightower Announces New Album 100 Acre Wood: Hear “Lay Low”

January 21, 2026