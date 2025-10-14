Skip to Content
Armand Hammer & The Alchemist – “Super Nintendo”

9:08 AM EDT on October 14, 2025

Next month, the persistently great rap expressionists Armand Hammer and veteran producer the Alchemist will once again join forces to release their new collaborative album Mercy. It's their second project together. In 2021, Armand Hammer and the Alchemist released Haram together, and that was great. Since then, the Alchemist and both Armand Hammer members have made a lot of incredible music. The trio announced Mercy without sharing any music, but they've finally shared one track from the LP.

I have heard Mercy, and it's incredible. I shouldn't need to tell you that, though. You should assume it. That's the predictable outcome. The album has guest appearances from comrades like Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris, Pink Siifu, and Cleo Reed, but none of them appear on the new song "Super Nintendo." The song has an Alchemist beat built on acoustic guitar strums and a vintage synth line that sounds like it could've wormed its way into your brain through some old video game soundtrack, and it's got more vivid, reflective imagery from ELUCID and billy woods. Check it out below.

Mercy is out 11/7 on Backwoodz Studioz, with global physical distribution through Rhymesayers Entertainment

