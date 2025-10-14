Sunn O))) Sign To Sub Pop, Share New EP

Sunn O))), baby! You know them! You might love them! You definitely respect them! The robed Seattle wraiths have been making stretched-out, uncompromising drones for a very long time, and they've just announced a new deal with Sub Pop Records. The same label released Sunn O)))'s 2023 tracks "Evil Chuck" & "Ron G Warrior" as part of its Singles Series. Along with the contract, Sunn O))) also have a new 12" EP, and it's already out in the world.

The new Sunn O))) EP Eternity’s Pillars b/w Raise The Chalice & Reverential has three tracks. The 14-minute "Eternity's Pillars" takes up the entirety of the first side, while side B has two tracks, "Raise The Chalice" and "Reverential," that take up about eight minutes apiece. All three tracks are rumbling drone instrumentals, which is to day that they sound like Sunn O))). Stephen O’Malley and Greg Anderson recorded in Los Angeles with co-producer Brad Wood. According to the duo themselves, these tracks are "the first official Sunn O))) studio recordings to feature only the original core duo on heavily saturated electric guitars and synthesis." Here's how they explain the song titles:

"Eternity’s Pillars" is named for the mid-1980s television program created and hosted by jazz visionary and spiritual guru Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda, focusing on her incessant belief in music’s capacity to attain spiritual transcendence. "Raise The Chalice" is named for a rallying cry often uttered by Northwest legend Ron Guardipee throughout the mid-1990s. "Reverential" equally pays respect and sends loud praise to those who came before us with the heaviest burdens, expressions with music and art being the materials of an antiphon.

Below, experience these new tracks and check out Sunn O)))'s upcoming European tour dates.

<a href="https://sunn.bandcamp.com/album/eternitys-pillars-b-w-raise-the-chalice-reverential">Eternity's Pillars b/w Raise the Chalice & Reverential by SUNN O)))</a>

TOUR DATES:

10/14 - Budapest, Hungary @ Dürer Kert

10/15 - Zagreb, Hungary @ Kino SC

10/17 - Sofia, Bulgaria @ Club Joy Station

10/18 - Thessaloniki, Greece @ Principal Club

10/19 - Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

10/21 - Skopje, Macedonia @ MKC

10/22 - Belgrade, Serbia @ Drugstore

10/24 - Venice, Italy @ Venice Music Biennale

10/26 - Torino, Italy @ Audiodrome

10/27 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk

10/28 - Dresden, Germany @ Reithalle Strasse E

10/30 - Lyon, France @ Nuits Sonores, Le Sucre

11/01 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Les Nuits Weekender

11/03 - Aarhus, Denmark @ Voxhall

11/04 - Malmö, Sweden @ Plan B

11/05 - Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

11/06 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Le Guess Who Festival

Eternity’s Pillars b/w Raise The Chalice & Reverential is out now on Sub Pop.