Marietta’s Evan Lescallette Announces Debut Solo Album As Home Star: Hear “The Middle”

4:36 PM EDT on October 14, 2025

According to Stereogum contributor Ian Cohen, who made his way to Las Vegas this past weekend for the second Best Friends Forever festival, the "younger" band that got the most fervent response from the emo kids was Marietta, the revival-era Philadelphia combo who do not actually hail from the Ohio River small town I'm thinking of. I assume those same emo kids are losing their shit today over news of Marietta frontman Evan Lescallette's new solo project.

Lescallette will release his first album under the band name Home Star in January. It's called A Binding Life, and lead single "The Middle" is out now. It is not a Jimmy Eat World cover, but its bouncy, catchy, ultra-compressed sound would fit in swimmingly alongside that band on alt-rock radio stations. Lescallette is still channeling his impassioned yelp into big ol' hooks, and the guitar chords are even bigger here. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Winner"
02 "Come To"
03 "Weekends"
04 "Milk & Honey"
05 "Bunker"
06 "Beam"
07 "The Middle"
08 "Natural Way"
09 "Waking At One"
10 "Endless"
11 "Wildwood"
12 "Trust"
13 "Veronica"

A Binding Life is out 1/9 via Born Losers. Pre-order it here.

