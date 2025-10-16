1010benja – “Lightrope”

Sometimes you don't need that many words to capture a heavy emotion. On "Lightrope," the latest single from Kansas City-based musician 1010benja, words swiftly sputter out alongside bombastic drums and tinny guitar glitches. Certain phrases make it to the surface: "It's surreal," "It feels for real," "I'm going home." It's an intoxicating composition that captures the thrill of a return. It's like coming back to your hometown after many years, recognizing the small, beautiful details that you thought you forgot years ago -- a feeling both nostalgic and revitalizing.

1010benja shared some insight on the track: "Digging through old tagged facebook posts in order to remember what they looked like; that's the thrill and sexuality of looking back into beyond. In all my wandering, a thread of light still pulls me back home."

"Lightrope" is the second single from 1010benja's forthcoming 3X10 EP. The EP was recorded in a friend's basement in Kansas City, MO this past spring. The new single comes with a video by George Ian Hewitt and Grant Spanier, which you can watch below.

3X10 EP is out 10/31 via Tabloid Recordings.