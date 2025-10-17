Chrissie Hynde & Cat Power Cover Morrissey

A couple months ago, Chrissie Hynde -- founder and sole permanent member of the Pretenders -- announced a stacked duets album under her own name, featuring artists such as Rufus Wainwright, Brandon Flowers, Debbie Harry, Shirley Manson, and Alan Sparhawk. That album is out today, which means we finally get to hear her perform Elvis' "I Can't Help Falling In Love With You" with the late Mark Lanegan, the Rolling Stones' "Sway" with Lucinda Williams, and Morrissey's "First Of The Gang" with Cat Power. Hynde's rendition with Cat Power is minimal but definitely noteworthy.

Listen to the duet and the original below.