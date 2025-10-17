Home Front – “Street City Kids (In A New Dark Age)” (Inepsy Cover)

Home Front are releasing their sophomore effort called Watch It Die next month. The Edmonton post-punk crew shared the lead single "Light Sleeper" last month, and now they're back with some non-album music: A cover of Inepsy's "Street City Kids (In A New Dark Age)."

“Simply existing in a world teetering on collapse can be exhausting so to bring us joy & comfort our spiritual orders were made clear: pay tribute to Canadian punk legends INEPSY with a synth-driven cover of 'Street City Kids' off their 2003 monster Rock ‘n’ Roll Babylon," the band says, continuing:

Like maple syrup or sharing smokes or Quebec PCP, simply put, Inepsy is a Canadian institution and “Street City Kids” is a cathartic hellride of a tune with lyrics as relevant today as they were when they were written. Featuring a ripping Jonah Falco solo and Inepsy’s own Chany Pilote’s apocalyptic artwork, “Street City Kids (In A New Dark Age)” honors punk’s enduring spirit. Created with community support, it’s a salute to our fallen brothers and sisters—like original guitarist Steve Bennett (R.I.P.) whose resilience against society inspires us all to kick against the pricks. Don’t Let The Bastards Bring You Down!

Listen below.