Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Beach House’s Victoria Legrand Join Reunited Grizzly Bear In Brooklyn

9:26 AM EDT on October 17, 2025

A few days ago, Grizzly Bear reunited for the first time on stage in six years. The band, whose previous performance was 2019's Just Like Heaven festival, is doing a series of shows at Brooklyn Steel. Each night they're switching up their setlist. Last night was the first night of the tour that they were joined by Beach House's Victoria Legrand, who will accompany the group at the rest of their headline shows.

Legrand initially sang backup vocals on "Two Weeks," and she performed it with them for the first time in 2009. She sang it with the band last night, and it seems like it was a grand time. Beach House and Legrand also performed their song "Slow Life" for the first time since 2010, and Legrand stayed with them for "Will Calls" and "Three Rings." Yesterday also happened to be the 10-year anniversary of Beach House's Thank Your Lucky Stars.

Watch videos, including a YouTube of the entire set, below.

@tr4nseunte_

Grizzly Bear playing live “Two Weeks” ft. Victoria Legrand at Brooklyn Steel ? #grizzlybear #twoweeks #beachhouse #brooklynsteel #live25

♬ Two Weeks - Grizzly Bear

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch Geese Getting Lines In SNL Promos With Teyana Taylor

January 22, 2026
News

Moth Turns 10

January 22, 2026
News

Drake Appeals Dismissal Of “Not Like Us” Lawsuit

January 22, 2026
News

Harry Styles Announces 30-Show Madison Square Garden Residency With Special Guest Jamie xx

January 22, 2026
News

Your Old Droog & Madlib’s Droogie Otis Make TV Debut On Fallon

January 22, 2026
News

Dior Men’s FW26 Show Was Inspired By Mk.gee

January 22, 2026