Watch Beach House’s Victoria Legrand Join Reunited Grizzly Bear In Brooklyn

A few days ago, Grizzly Bear reunited for the first time on stage in six years. The band, whose previous performance was 2019's Just Like Heaven festival, is doing a series of shows at Brooklyn Steel. Each night they're switching up their setlist. Last night was the first night of the tour that they were joined by Beach House's Victoria Legrand, who will accompany the group at the rest of their headline shows.

Legrand initially sang backup vocals on "Two Weeks," and she performed it with them for the first time in 2009. She sang it with the band last night, and it seems like it was a grand time. Beach House and Legrand also performed their song "Slow Life" for the first time since 2010, and Legrand stayed with them for "Will Calls" and "Three Rings." Yesterday also happened to be the 10-year anniversary of Beach House's Thank Your Lucky Stars.

Watch videos, including a YouTube of the entire set, below.