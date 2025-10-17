Skip to Content
Magdalena Bay – “Human Happens” & “Paint Me A Picture”

9:54 AM EDT on October 17, 2025

LA-based art-poppers Magdalena Bay are currently touring behind their great 2024 album Imaginal Disk, and they continue to release new music. Last month, the duo dropped two songs, "Second Sleep" and "Star Eyes." Today, they've got two more. It looks like they'll have more after these, as well.

Magdalena Bay's new songs "Human Happens" and "Paint Me A Picture" don't necessarily sound much like each other, but they're both big, lush tracks with driving backbeats. Both songs are arresting, and I especially like "Paint Me A Picture." In a press release, the band says, "Here’s another pair of songs that complement each other -- different than the last, different than the next." Listen to both below.

"Human Happens" b/w "Paint Me A Picture" is out now on Mom + Pop.

