Charlie Puth Announces New Album Whatever’s Clever!, Brings Out Jeff Goldblum For Cyndi Lauper Cover In LA

On Thursday (Oct. 16), Charlie Puth announced his fourth studio album Whatever’s Clever!, arriving next year. He released the lead single "Changes" and in its video revealed he and wife Brooke Sansone are expecting their first child. Then on Friday night Puth was joined by Jeff Goldblum during his Los Angeles residency.

At his second show at the Blue Note Jazz Club, Puth welcomed the famous actor and musician with a joke: “I love to give a new up-and-coming singer a chance." Together the duo played the jazz standard “Every Time We Say Goodbye” and a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.” Meanwhile, Lauper is entering the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame next month. She recently sat down with Gracie Abrams for Rolling Stone. Abrams is eligible for the Rock Hall in 2045.

Earlier this year, Goldblum released the album Still Blooming featuring Scarlett Johansson, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and more. Below, watch footage of him performing with Puth and hear Puth's new song "Changes."

https://youtube.com/watch?v=HfMw3a0OkfA

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DP9ds9ECe_g/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Whatever’s Clever! is out 3/6/26 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.