Jake Xerxes Fussell & James Elkington – “Daybreakers” & “Callie Rose”

In writer/director Max Walker-Silverman's upcoming indie film Rebuilding, Josh O'Connor plays a cowboy who finds community while living at a FEMA camp after his ranch burns down in a wildfire. Walker-Silverman recruited two greats from the contemporary folk world, regular collaborators Jake Xerxes Fussell and James Elkington, to score the movie. We've already heard two early tracks from that score, "Glow In The Dark" and "Contemplating The Moon." Today, they share two more.

James Elkington producer Jake Xerxes Fussell's last two albums, including When I'm Called, which was one of our favorites of 2024. Elkington also produced Steve Gunn's new LP Daylight Daylight, which comes out in a couple of weeks. For the Rebuilding score, Fussell and Elkington got together and improvised while watching the movie, and they bring a contemplative grace to the new tracks "Daybreakers" and "Callie Rose." Below, check out those instrumentals and the Rebuilding trailer.

Rebuilding opens in theaters 11/14, and the soundtrack is out the same day on Fat Possum. Check out our 2024 interview with Jake Xerxes Fussell here.