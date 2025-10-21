Anna Calvi & Perfume Genius Cover Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s “I See A Darkness”

Earlier this year, Perfume Genius released his latest album Glory. Now he's sharing a cover of Bonnie "Prince" Billy’s "I See A Darkness" with Anna Calvi.

“So many songs are about romantic love,” the British singer-songwriter explains. “But I wanted to highlight the romance of the chosen family, the depth of connection that isn’t tethered to heteronormative ideals. It's such a powerful song about the yearning for intimacy. I love inhabiting other people's songs. When I sing someone else's words, I feel like I'm getting closer to myself somehow, because the songs I choose express something I can't articulate.”

The track comes with an equally cinematic music video directed by Alexander Brown. Watch it below.