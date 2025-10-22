Skip to Content
Delaney Bailey Announces New Album Concave: Hear “Far Away”

10:13 AM EDT on October 22, 2025

No matter how many facelift procedures or anti-aging serums are invented, there isn't anything emotionally or mentally preventative for the weirdness of getting older. On the brilliant new single "Far Away" from Delaney Bailey, the Chicago songwriter contemplates the absurdity of self-awareness and wisdom that comes with age. "From far away, aging makes me feel sick," she sings over a propulsive drumbeat. Her tone is wary but soft, sounding a little bit like Clairo. The new single also announces her new album Concave, out in January via AWAL. =

On the single, she shared:

"Far Away" is about getting older and realizing that I know much less than I thought I did. When I was younger, I thought that the experiences I had and the things I went through taught me enough about the world. I had learned enough about myself, I had learned enough about the way I interact with the world and my opinions on certain things. As I grow older, I’ve become much less convinced that I know anything at all.

Although this can be scary, I tend to view my lack of knowing in a positive light. It’s nice to remind myself that there is so much left to experience.Meeting myself over and over again has become less painful as life goes on. I can’t tell if that’s because I like myself more the more I learn, or if it’s because I’ve gotten better at handling change. Probably both. That’s the good thing about your 20s, I think; change is the only consistent thing, so you learn to get used to it.

Listen to "Far Away" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "How To"
02 "Nightshade"
03 "Wake Up"
04 "Far Away"
05 "Wound"
06 "Wither"
07 "Know"
08 "Retainer"
09 "Baby Dream"
10 "Concave"
11 "Lion"

Concave is out 1/21 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.

