Bruiser Wolf & Harry Fraud Release New Album Made By Dope Feat. Benny The Butcher, Curren$y, ZelooperZ, More

A few years ago, Danny Brown and his extended Detroit-based Bruiser Brigade crew put out a blitz of Bandcamp albums, and the clear standout among them was Bruiser Wolf, a languid motormouth character who radiates serious E-40 vibes. Bruiser Wolf was one of our favorite new artists of 2021, and he's been on a serious blitz since then. Just a few months ago, Bruiser Wolf released his album Potuck. Now, he's back with another new LP, and this one is a full-length collaboration with the extremely prolific New York producer Harry Fraud.

You might know Harry Fraud for producing hits for French Montana back in the day -- "Shot Caller" still goes hard -- or for recent collaborative albums with Valee, RXKNephew, Boldy James, and Curren$y. The combination of Bruiser Wolf and Harry Fraud makes perfect sense. Fraud's spacious beats give Bruiser Wolf plenty of room to reel off quotable bars and one-liners. Their new album Made By Dope isn't exactly a major artistic statement, but it definitely makes for a fun half-hour diversion. A few underground rap peers make appearances, including Benny The Butcher, Curren$y, Mick Jenkins, fellow Bruiser Brigade member ZelooperZ, and the unknown-to-me Yung Mehico. Stream Made By Dope below.

Made By Dope is out now on SRFSCHL, LLC/Bruiser House/Fake Shore Drive. Check out our 2022 feature on the Bruiser Brigade house here.