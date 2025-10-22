SASAMI & Soccer Mommy – “Just Be Friends”

Earlier this year, SASAMI released her third album Blood On The Silver Screen. Today, she's released a new version of “Just Be Friends” with Soccer Mommy.

SASAMI shared some context for the collab:

When I was working on Blood On The Silver Screen, I found myself returning to country often. I listened to Dolly, Johnny, Patsy, Merle, and even a lot of the modern country that I had previously dismissed. Country songs have to be some of the most effective and cutting examples of peak pop songwriting- wit, drama, humor, sadness, and the most human of all -- horniness. My song "Just Be Friends," was definitely inspired by modern country, but I knew if I wanted it to be truly authentic I would need to enlist an actual southern princess. This new version featuring Soccer Mommy, pedal steel and all, delivers on the country magic that I had always wished could be in that song. That’s the best part about collaboration, all hat all cattle.

Soccer Mommy added, "Sasami is such an amazing artist -- and person -- and I’m so glad she asked me to be on this remix.”

