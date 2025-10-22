Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

SASAMI & Soccer Mommy – “Just Be Friends”

11:40 AM EDT on October 22, 2025

Earlier this year, SASAMI released her third album Blood On The Silver Screen. Today, she's released a new version of “Just Be Friends” with Soccer Mommy.

SASAMI shared some context for the collab:

When I was working on Blood On The Silver Screen, I found myself returning to country often. I listened to Dolly, Johnny, Patsy, Merle, and even a lot of the modern country that I had previously dismissed. Country songs have to be some of the most effective and cutting examples of peak pop songwriting- wit, drama, humor, sadness, and the most human of all -- horniness. My song "Just Be Friends," was definitely inspired by modern country, but I knew if I wanted it to be truly authentic I would need to enlist an actual southern princess. This new version featuring Soccer Mommy, pedal steel and all, delivers on the country magic that I had always wished could be in that song. That’s the best part about collaboration, all hat all cattle.

Soccer Mommy added, "Sasami is such an amazing artist -- and person -- and I’m so glad she asked me to be on this remix.”

Check it out below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Neba Solo & Benego Diakité Announce New Album A Djinn And A Hunter Went Walking: Hear “Seko”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Charli XCX Unveils The Moment At Sundance, Stars In New A. G. Cook Video

January 27, 2026
New Music

Footballhead – “Diversion”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Brown Horse Announce New Album Total Dive: Hear “Twisters”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Stuck Announce New Album Optimizer: Hear “Instakill”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Miss Grit Announces New Album Under My Umbrella: Hear “Stranger”

January 27, 2026