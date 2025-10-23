Ari Lennox Announces New Album Vacancy: Hear “Under The Moon”

Vacancy, the third album from Ari Lennox, is coming soon. The follow-up to the singer's 2022 album age/sex/location is set for release in January, and today we get a preview in the form of "Under The Moon." The single leans into a retro retro R&B sound, complete with smoky lead guitar, plinking piano chords, and "shoo-bop shoo-bop" backing vocals. Lennox feels plenty modern when describing her lover, though: "So majestic/ Fuckin' vicious/ Like a werewolf/ When you're in it." Soon she's howling — an over-the-top bit that works because the song is so smooth. Listen below.

Vacancy is out 1/23 on Interscope. Pre-order it here.