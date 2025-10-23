Skip to Content
NOVA ONE – “chlorine”

6:38 PM EDT on October 23, 2025

It's been a while since we last heard from NOVA ONE. Their latest material was last year's poignant song "you were right," and now Roz Raskin is unveiling a lush, groovy new track called "chlorine."

On Instagram, the Providence-based artist explains, "sometimes big feelings sneak up on you. this song explores the experience of being blindsided by your emotions and the fast paced passing of time. this tune was in danger of never seeing the light of day but after recording 4 different versions, i think we got it right. also, we have a video for the song coming out next week and i think it’s one of our best yet."

