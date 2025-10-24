Courtney Marie Andrews Announces New Album Valentine: Hear “Keeper”

A couple months ago, Courtney Marie Andrews returned with “Cons And Clowns,” her first new material since the 2022 album Loose Future. Now the Nashville-based, Phoenix-born singer-songwriter is announcing its follow-up, Valentine, arriving early next year. The second single "Keeper" is out today.

“One night over dinner I asked my friend Kate if I was a keeper,” Andrews explains. “This question prompted a heartbreaking conversation followed by writing an entire song over a bowl of pasta. Our ultimate landing was that everyone is a keeper if they’re truly in love.”

Valentine was recorded to tape at Valentine Recording Studios in Los Angeles with co-producer Jerry Bernhardt (Ron Gallo, Yola) on 12-string acoustic guitar, bass, Juno 60, and mellotron, along with Grizzly Bear's Chris Bear on drums. Valentine is "a record in pursuit of love," Andrews says. "But love, it turns out, is a lot more than I gave it credit for."

Watch the "Keeper" video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Pendulum Swing"

02 "Keeper"

03 "Cons & Clowns"

04 "Magic Touch"

05 "Little Picture Of A Butterfly"

06 "Outsider"

07 "Everyone Wants To Feel Like You Do"

08 "Only The Best For Baby"

09 "Best Friend"

10 "Hangman"

TOUR DATES:

03/27/26 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

03/28/26 - Atlanta, GA @ The EARL

03/30/26 - Fort Worth, TX @ Club Dada

03/31/26 - Austin, TX @ The 04 Center

04/02/26 - Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa

04/03/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/04/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

04/06/26 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

04/07/26 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

04/09/26 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

04/10/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

04/11/26 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

04/13/26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

04/14/26 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

04/16/26 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/17/26 - Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04/19/26 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

04/20/26 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/22/26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/23/26 - Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

04/24/26 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

04/25/26 - Asheville, NC @ Revival

Valentine is out 1/16/26 via Thirty Tigers. Pre-order it here.