Courtney Marie Andrews Announces New Album Valentine: Hear “Keeper”

A couple months ago, Courtney Marie Andrews returned with “Cons And Clowns,” her first new material since the 2022 album Loose Future. Now the Nashville-based, Phoenix-born singer-songwriter is announcing its follow-up, Valentine, arriving early next year. The second single "Keeper" is out today.
“One night over dinner I asked my friend Kate if I was a keeper,” Andrews explains. “This question prompted a heartbreaking conversation followed by writing an entire song over a bowl of pasta. Our ultimate landing was that everyone is a keeper if they’re truly in love.”
Valentine was recorded to tape at Valentine Recording Studios in Los Angeles with co-producer Jerry Bernhardt (Ron Gallo, Yola) on 12-string acoustic guitar, bass, Juno 60, and mellotron, along with Grizzly Bear's Chris Bear on drums. Valentine is "a record in pursuit of love," Andrews says. "But love, it turns out, is a lot more than I gave it credit for."
Watch the "Keeper" video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Pendulum Swing"
02 "Keeper"
03 "Cons & Clowns"
04 "Magic Touch"
05 "Little Picture Of A Butterfly"
06 "Outsider"
07 "Everyone Wants To Feel Like You Do"
08 "Only The Best For Baby"
09 "Best Friend"
10 "Hangman"
TOUR DATES:
03/27/26 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room
03/28/26 - Atlanta, GA @ The EARL
03/30/26 - Fort Worth, TX @ Club Dada
03/31/26 - Austin, TX @ The 04 Center
04/02/26 - Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa
04/03/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
04/04/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room
04/06/26 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
04/07/26 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint
04/09/26 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
04/10/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
04/11/26 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
04/13/26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
04/14/26 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
04/16/26 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/17/26 - Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club
04/19/26 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
04/20/26 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
04/22/26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
04/23/26 - Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church
04/24/26 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
04/25/26 - Asheville, NC @ Revival
Valentine is out 1/16/26 via Thirty Tigers. Pre-order it here.