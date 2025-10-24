Stream Bartees Strange’s New EP Shy Bairns Get Nowt

Skip to Content
Bartees Strange kicked off the year with the release of his third album Horror. Now the beloved indie rocker is sharing a new six-track EP today called Shy Bairns Get Nowt.

"I heard somebody say this when I was on tour in Europe and for whatever reason it rang in my ears for a while," he explains, expounding:

I think it's a northern UK saying that means quiet mouths don't get fed. Sometimes you have to speak up to get what you want. I think about music and the gratefulness we all must have to be part of it. But also — what's wrong with having demands, things you want out of it. These songs are from making Horror and from writing sessions I've done over the last couple years — sort of songs that didn't fit the record but felt like a step in a different direction. I love them — and I wanted to put them out — so I said something.

Along with new songs, Shy Bairns Get Nowt features a different version of "Baltimore" by Horror producer Jack Antonoff. Stream the EP below.

Shy Bairns Get Nowt by Bartees Strange

