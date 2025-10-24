Stream Bartees Strange’s New EP Shy Bairns Get Nowt

Bartees Strange kicked off the year with the release of his third album Horror. Now the beloved indie rocker is sharing a new six-track EP today called Shy Bairns Get Nowt.

"I heard somebody say this when I was on tour in Europe and for whatever reason it rang in my ears for a while," he explains, expounding:

I think it's a northern UK saying that means quiet mouths don't get fed. Sometimes you have to speak up to get what you want. I think about music and the gratefulness we all must have to be part of it. But also — what's wrong with having demands, things you want out of it. These songs are from making Horror and from writing sessions I've done over the last couple years — sort of songs that didn't fit the record but felt like a step in a different direction. I love them — and I wanted to put them out — so I said something.

Along with new songs, Shy Bairns Get Nowt features a different version of "Baltimore" by Horror producer Jack Antonoff. Stream the EP below.

