BNYX Shares New EP Loading… Feat. Earl Sweatshirt, George Clanton, Yeat, More

The producer BNYX is an interesting figure. He comes from Delaware and came up as part of the Working On Dying collective. He's had a huge come-up in the past few years, largely thanks to close association with surging rage-rap phenom Yeat. (You say his name like "Benny X," but it's technically supposed to be spelled BNYX®️. I know you're annoyed about this. I am, too. It's OK. We'll get through it.) During his ascent, BNYX has produced big singles for artists like Drake, Travis Scott, and Lil Tecca. A lot of the songs that BNYX has produced are absolutely fucking terrible, but he has a lot of ideas. On his own, it seems that he'd rather produce some music that's way more compelling than those big hits he made for other people.

Today, BNYX shares Loading..., the first EP that he has released as an artist rather than a supporting player. Every track on the EP features at least one guest. The contributors include regular collaborator Yeat, underground superstar Earl Sweatshirt, and vaporwave master George Clanton, alongside a bunch of people I've never heard of. The tracks veer from warm, resonant pop-rap to smeary rage-rap to starry-eyed, utopian electro-pop, but all of it shares the same glittering sensibility. Also, he's got Earl Sweatshirt making dance-rap, which I don't think I've heard before. I think this is pretty cool! Stream it below.

The Loading EP is out now on Lyfestyle Corporation/Field Trip Recordings/Capitol.