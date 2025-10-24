Katie & Allison Crutchfield Tease New Music With MJ Lenderman, Anna St. Louis, & Brad Cook

The Crutchfield crew is up to something. Last week, the interconnected crew of twin sisters Katie and Allison Crutchfield, MJ Lenderman, and Brad Cook all shared some Polaroids on their respective Instagram accounts. The photos showed the four of them standing together in front of a wall and then putting their hands together like a sports team getting ready to take the field. ANTI- Records commented on all the posts; on Lenderman's, they referred to the quartet as "my beatles."

It's not surprising to see these people together, presumably working on new music. The Crutchfield sisters first made waves in the underground as bandmates in P.S. Eliot, a group that has reunited before. Cook has produced Katie's last few Waxahatchee albums including Tigers Blood, which featured Lenderman on guitar. Lenderman and Waxahatchee are both signed to ANTI-, where Allison Crutchfield is an A&R. So, yeah, not surprising — but exciting? Extremely.

Today, the Crutchfield sisters shared a collaborative video Reel that depicts the two of them working on tunes, again with a comment from the ANTI- account. Anna St. Louis, who has opened for Waxahatchee on tour, was tagged in the post. Does this mean new P.S. Eliot music? Even if it turns out the sisters aren't using that band name, spiritually, yes, it sure looks that way. Check out the conspicuously placed Instagram evidence below.