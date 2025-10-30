The Weather Station – “Airport” & “Only The Truth”

At the beginning of the year, Tamara Lindeman, the super-chill Canadian folk artist who records as the Weather Station, released her lovely album Humanhood. She evidently had some songs left over. Today, Lindeman shares "Airport" and "Only The Truth," two songs from the Humanhood sessions.

"Airport" is quiet and propulsive, with synths humming softly under Tamara Lindeman's voice. In a press release, she says, "There were so many strong songs I left off Humanhood because the album had such a narrative arc to adhere to. 'Airport' was one of them that I’m glad to release now. I’ve always hated airports; I find them so dehumanizing. This song tells a story of a person trying to mirror what is around them -- that sort of shutting down, not caring, acting like you don’t care even when you really do. At the heart of it though is, of course, an intense longing and a hope for something alive that feels like it can't be."

"Only The Truth" messes around with contemplative jazz in ways that remind me of Joni Mitchell. Lindeman says that she only cut it from the album at the last second but that it "feels so relevant and connected with the record." Allow her to elaborate: "It intersects with 'Neon Signs'; it expands on the same idea -- that the truth is this sort of lumpen, complicated, organic thing. Falsehoods and lies glimmer, reach towards you, need you, but the truth 'doesn’t care if you care/ All it ever is is there.'" Below, listen to both songs and check out the dates for the Weather Station's upcoming tour of the UK and Europe.

TOUR DATES:

11/01 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Take Root

11/03 - Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

11/04 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

11/05 - Lund, Sweden @ Mejeriet

11/07 - Den Haag, Netherlands @ Crossing Border Festival

11/08 - Cologne, Germany @ Luxor (with Destroyer)

11/09 - Antwerpen, Belgium @ Crossing Border Festival

11/11 - Munich, Germany @ Strom

11/12 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Bogen F

11/14 - Barcelona, Spain @ Feroe Festival

11/16 - Clermont-Ferrand, France @ La Cooperative de Mai

11/18 - Tourcoing, France @ Le Grand Mix

11/21 - London, UK - EFG London Jazz Festival, EartH Theatre

11/23 - Katowice, Poland @ Ars Cameralis Festival

Humanhood is out now on Fat Possum.