New Warren Zevon Tribute Album Announced: Hear Jimmy Webb’s “Desperados Under The Eaves”

Lately, the late Warren Zevon has been getting his flowers. The cult-favorite singer-songwriter will receive the Musical Influence Award at next weekend's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction, and a massive tribute concert in Los Angeles last weekend saw the likes of Jackson Browne, Dwight Yoakam, and Fountains Of Wayne performing his songs. Now comes news of a fresh tribute album.

The two-disc set Keep Me In Your Heart: The Songs Of Warren Zevon is coming in January. It features contributions from Jimmy Webb, Willie Nile, Richard Barone, Freedy Johnston, James Maddock, Pete Mancini, Gene Casey, Andrew Fortier, Kerry Kearney, Jack Licitra, Caroline Doctorow, Mike Nugent, Tara Hack, Emily Duff, Allen Santoriello,Claudia Jacobs, Russ Seeger, Mick Hargreaves, Gerry McKeveny, Annie Mark, Revolver, the Lucky Ones, Hank Stone, the Belle Curves, Ray Lambiase, Bryan Gallo, Howard Silverman, and Phil Kennelty. Zevon's son, Jordan Zevon, who had a hand in the 2004 tribute album Enjoy Every Sandwich, was once again involved here. He shared this statement:

Something I’m so proud of is that Dad’s music lives beyond his recordings. This is the perfect example. Other artist interpretations bring new life. I’ve really been enjoying listening (I got an advance copy, don’t be jealous). I think you will as well. Thank you to everyone involved. I’ve been wearing a stupid grin, now it’s your turn.

The lead single from Keep Me In Your Heart is Webb's take on "Desperados Under The Eaves." Hear it below.

Keep Me In Your Heart: The Songs Of Warren Zevon is out 1/23 on Paradiddle Records.