Heems Shares Surprise New Indie Rock EP Feat. Panda Bear, Lee Ranaldo, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, & Anand Wilder

Dating back to his Das Racist days, Heems has always maintained a presence in the indie rock world. Those connections come to fruition again today with the surprise release of A Hundred Alibis, a new EP that finds the rapper and Zohran Mamdani inspiration exploring his indie/chillwave side. Guests on the six-track project include Animal Collective's Panda Bear, Sonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo, Unknown Mortal Orchestra's Ruban Nielson, and Yeasayer's Anand Wilder, Heems' costar in our old pal Amrit Singh's film Dosa Hunt. It's sounding great on first pass; listen below.

A Hundred Alibis is out now on VEENA.