Magdalena Bay Share Two More New Songs, “Unoriginal” & “Black-Eyed Susan Climb,” And Halloween Makeup Tutorial

By Chris DeVille

5:00 PM EDT on October 31, 2025

When we caught up with Magdalena Bay at Primavera Sound a few months back, they joked that one approach to following up last year's acclaimed Imaginal Disk would be to simply never release another album. Based on recent activity, maybe they are actually following that strategy by simply doling out songs two by two rather than combining them into a full-length statement. The alt-pop duo has been releasing new songs in pairs this fall: first "Second Sleep" and "Star Eyes," then "Human Happens" and "Paint Me A Picture." Today, they've got two more tracks for us.

Despite Mag Bay's proggy tendencies, "Unoriginal" is a straightforward three-minute pop-rock gem. "Black-Eyed Susan Climb" is a little weirder and wilder but still as miraculously catchy as we've come to expect from Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin. Check out both tracks below.

A few days back, Tenenbaum also shared a "True Blue" makeup tutorial in case you want to do that for Halloween:

Of course, you could always go as Imaginal Disk like Rosalía did last year:

