Together Pangea – “Halloween” (Feat. The Red Pears)

By Danielle Chelosky

7:12 PM EDT on October 27, 2025

In September, Together Pangea announced their new album Eat Myself to follow 2021’s DYE. So far we’ve heard “Like Your Father,” “Empty Church,” “Little Demon,” and “Molly Said,” and Friday (Oct. 24) the LA rock trio shared “Halloween” featuring the Red Pears.

“Halloween” was produced by Mikey Freedom Hart (Taylor Swift, Blood Orange) and is, despite its title, not very spooky. At least not sonically. As usual, it’s got a surfy sound and cleverly playful lyrics: “I wish this sadness was anger instead/ I’d be a poet and already dead.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Eat Myself”
02 “Home”
03 “Like Your Father”
04 “Halloween” (feat. The Red Pears)
05 “Deep End”
06 “Hollywood Trash”
07 “Purple”
08 “Sunkin”
09 “Empty Church”
10 “Shattered”
11 “Little Demon”
12 “Molly Said”
13 “Burn The Hillsides”

Eat Myself is out 1/16 via Nettwerk. Pre-order it here.

