Ratboys Announce New Album Singin’ To An Empty Chair: Hear “Anywhere”

Ratboys! The cherished Chicago indie rockers are back today with the announcement of Singin’ To An Empty Chair, the followup to 2023’s critically acclaimed The Window. The new single “Anywhere” is a banger inspired by the guitarist’s anxiously attached dog.

The band made Singin’ To An Empty Chair with co-producer Chris Walla at several studios. “We wanted to approach this record like it was a quilt,” bassist Sean Neumann says. “We recorded the songs in all these different places, so we approached it in a way where different songs had different scenes. Certain parts of songs were recorded in different spaces, and we switch back and forth between them throughout the record to help tell the story of each song.”

“Anywhere” comes after September’s “Light Night Mountains All That,” which made our list of the best songs of the week. Watch the Bobby Butterscotch-directed music video for “Anywhere” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Open Up”

02 “Know You Then”

03 “Light Night Mountains All That”

04 “Anywhere”

05 “Penny In The Lake”

06 “Strange Love”

07 “The World, So Madly”

08 “Just Want You To Know The Truth”

09 “What’s Right?”

10 “Burn It Down”

11 “At Peace In The Hundred Acre Wood”

TOUR DATES:

10/31/25-11/01/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival

11/01/25 – Groningen, NL @ Take Root Festival

11/03/25 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Mash House

11/04/25 – Newcastle, UK @ Xerox

11/05/25 – London, UK @ Pitchfork London

11/07/25 – Brighton, UK @ Mutations Festival

02/25/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club ~

02/26/26 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ~

02/27/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB ~

02/28/26 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair ~

03/03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ~

03/05/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ~

03/06/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~

03/07/26 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry ~

03/08/26 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ~

03/10/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ~

03/11/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ~

03/12/26 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ~

03/13/26 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ~

03/14/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

03/24/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway •

03/25/26 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar •

03/26/26 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge •

03/27/26 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada •

03/28/26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk •

03/30/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad •

03/31/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar •

04/01/26 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar •

04/03/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom •

04/04/26 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall •

04/06/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret •

04/07/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos •

04/08/26 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater •

04/10/26 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club •

04/11/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Urban Lounge •

04/13/26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater •

04/15/26 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room •

04/16/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line •

04/17/26 – Madison, WI @ Atwood Music Hall •

04/18/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre +

~ w/ Florry

• w/ villagerrr

+ w/ Free Range

Singin’ To An Empty Chair is out 2/6 via New West Records. Pre-order it here.