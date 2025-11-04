Mariachi El Bronx Announce New Album IV: Hear “Forgive Or Forget”

Way back in 2007, LA punks the Bronx started making music under their self-explanatory alter-ego Mariachi El Bronx. This was an unlikely career move, but it led the band to play on plenty of larger stages. The Bronx are still going strong -- their sixth album came out in 2021 -- but Mariachi El Bronx have been on hiatus for a minute. The most recent Mariachi El Bronx album (they're all self-titled) arrived in 2014. But now, Mariachi El Bronx is returning with a fourth LP, and its first single is out today.

Mariachi El Bronx's new album, known semi-officially as Mariachi El Bronx IV, comes out early next year. Their new song "Forgive Or Forget" is a dramatic, heartfelt swirl of horns and guitars and violins. As someone who knows precisely jack shit about mariachi music, I think it sounds pretty cool. In the run-up to the album release, Mariachi El Bronx will play four shows in Southern California and Tijuana, and the tickets will cost four dollars apiece. Below, check out "Forgive Or Forget," the album's tracklist, and the dates of those shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Forgive Or Forget"

02 "Bandoleros"

03 "Songbird"

04 "All Things"

05 "El Dorado"

06 "Fools Gold"

07 "The Takers"

08 "RIP Romeo"

09 "Gambler’s Prayer"

11 "El Borracho"

12 "Tie You Down"

13 "Into The Afterlife"

TOUR DATES:

11/08 - Los Angeles, CA @ La Cita

12/06 - Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa

1/17 - San Diego, CA @ Corazón del Barrio

2/14 - Tijuana, Mexico @ Black Box

Mariachi El Bronx IV is out 2/13 on ATO.