José González – “Pajarito”

The Swedish-Argentinian singer-songwriter José González works at his own pace, and he rarely seems to be in much of a rush to put any new music out on the market. González's last album Local Valley came out four years ago, and that record was his first in six years. Until today, he hasn't shared any more solo music since then, though he and his band Junip did team up with Sharon Van Etten for a new version of their old song "Line Of Fire" in 2023. Today, González is back with a short, pretty song that he wrote for his four-year-old son Mateo.

Right now, José González is working on another solo album, and his new track "Pajarito" may or may not appear on it. It's a brief sketch of a song, less than two minutes long, but it's lovely. This guy knows what to do with his voice and an acoustic guitar. Here's what González says about the track:

Now and then, I want to write songs that are timeless, simple, and carefree. "Pajarito" is about growing up, learning things, and eventually becoming independent. As usual, there’s also an existential undertone -- the meaning of life is something that can emerge gradually as one gets to know the world, more as something you discover for yourself and not necessarily something dictated from above. This one is inspired by songs like "59th Street Bridge Song" (Simon & Garfunkel) and "Río" (Silvio Rodríguez), but also by all the children’s songs that have become part of our everyday life in recent years (Alice Tegnér, Georg Riedel, María Elena Walsh). This is the follow-up to "Lilla Gumman (Lilla G)," which I wrote when I was thinking of Laura. Of course, I had to write a song dedicated to Mateo as well!

González had to cancel a US tour because of illness last year, but the make-up dates start next week. Below, you'll find his (unfortunately AI-generated) "Pajarito" video and his upcoming shows.

TOUR DATES:

11/10 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

11/11 - Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall

11/13 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/14 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

11/15 - Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre

11/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn

11/19 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom

11/﻿20 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre