Shudder To Think Share First New Music In 27 Years: Hear “Thirst Walk” & “Playback”

Shudder To Think are in the midst of their first tour in 17 years, and they teased new music. Now the DC art-rock crew is sharing “Thirst Walk” and “Playback,” their first new songs in 27 years.

“The new songs are the first of a trove of new songs we’re working on together, all of which feel very much like Shudder To Think,” frontman Craig Wedren explains. “To keep things playful and raw-ish, we have been doing almost everything ourselves in my backyard studio (Pink Ape Studios, Los Angeles) with some remote overdubbing from our various home studios. What you hear is us, together, hard at play!”

Listen to both tracks below.