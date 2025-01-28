Phil Cook Announces New Album Appalachia Borealis Produced By Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon

Phil Cook, the singer-songwriter also known as a member of Megafaun and DeYarmond Edison and a frequent collaborator of Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, has a new solo album on the way. Appalachia Borealis arrives this March, and its title track is out now.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Vernon produced Appalachia Borealis, which a press release says was largely inspired by bird songs. Cook plays a lot of guitar these days, but the "foremost love of his musical life" is the piano, and Appalachia Borealis leans into that instrument heavily. In a press release, Cook says of today's new single:

"Appalachia Borealis" is my favorite song I’ve written, written in a dreadfully torrential downpour on a particularly lonely and difficult day. A recording of loons calling on a lake at night enters on the last stanza, the moods exactly complementing one another respectfully. I don’t believe I could’ve written this song in my 20s or 30s and I certainly couldn’t have written it without experiencing some real losses in my life and the hole that remains in the aftermath. It heals me to play this song.

Listen to "Appalachia Borealis" and see the album's tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Rise"

02 "Running"

03 "Two Hands In My Pocket"

04 "Wescott"

05 "Thrush Song"

06 "I Made A Lovers Prayer"

07 "Dawn Birds"

08 "Buffalo"

09 "Reliever"

10 "Ambassador Cathedral"

11 "Appalachia Borealis"

Appalachia Borealis is out 3/21 via Psychic Hotline.