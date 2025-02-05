Skip to Content
Siyahkal – “Evin Fire”

12:20 PM EST on February 5, 2025

The Toronto hardcore punk band Siyahkal takes its name from the 1971 Siyahkal incident, when a group of Iranian guerilla fighters attacked a police station and freed two of their comrades. Thirteen people, including the two who were in prison, were later convicted and executed. Siyahkal's Iranian-born leader Kasra Goodarznezhad delivers all of his lyrics in Farsi, bellowing furiously over the band's unrelenting speed-pummel. It's some seriously intense music.

Siyahkal recorded their 2016 demo with Fucked Up's Jonah Falco. They haven't released anything since their 2017 EP Smile Brother, but they've apparently remained a presence on the Toronto punk scene. Next month, they'll release their full-length debut Days Of Smoke And Ash / روزای دود و خاکستر. The band recorded it themselves, and heavy-music great Arthur Rizk did the mastering. Lead single "Evin Fire / آتیش اوین" is a searing call to arms, and it rocks hard. Below, listen to the song and check out the LP's tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Your Head In My Arms / سرت تو دستم"
02 "Beshin Pasho / بشین پاشو"
03 "A Camel And A Whip / شتر و شلاق"
04 "Karbobalaa / کربُبَلا"
05 "Evin Fire / آتیش اوین"
06 "Zombies Of Tehran / لاشخورای تهران"
07 "Freedom / آزادی"
08 "Bootcamp / پادگان"
09 "Garbage / دنیای آشغال"

Days Of Smoke And Ash / روزای دود و خاکستر is out 3/7 on Static Shock.

