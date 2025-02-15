flyingfish – “pitching stones”

flyingfish — the shoegaze project of 16-year-old Sam Fishman — is getting ready for some shows with Launder, Soft Blue Shimmer, and other great acts. To prepare, he shared the new song "pitching stones" on Friday (Feb. 14).
The Phoenix musician went viral with his 2023 debut single "wonder if you care." Since then, he's unveiled a string of songs, all self-released despite peers like Wisp signing to majors (the success of her first track "Your face" landed her on Interscope). Check out "pitching stones" below.
TOUR DATES:
03/07 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom w/ Launder, Soft Blue Shimmer, Commoner
03/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom w/ Photographic Memory, Launder, Juggler
03/10 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord w/ Rosegate Ave and Junebug
03/11 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room w/ Junebug and For Kino
03/13 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater w/ Twistur and Spiderling
03/14 - Seattle, WA @ Auditorium at University Heights Center w/ Waves crashing and Male//Gaze
03/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court w/ Hurtado and Levelor
03/19 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge w/ Harsh Intention and Strainer
03/20 - Albuquerque, NM @ The Jam Spot w/ Harsh Intention and Twinstar