flyingfish – “pitching stones”

flyingfish — the shoegaze project of 16-year-old Sam Fishman — is getting ready for some shows with Launder, Soft Blue Shimmer, and other great acts. To prepare, he shared the new song "pitching stones" on Friday (Feb. 14).

The Phoenix musician went viral with his 2023 debut single "wonder if you care." Since then, he's unveiled a string of songs, all self-released despite peers like Wisp signing to majors (the success of her first track "Your face" landed her on Interscope). Check out "pitching stones" below.

<a href="https://realflyingfish.bandcamp.com/track/pitching-stones">pitching stones by flyingfish</a>

TOUR DATES:

03/07 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom w/ Launder, Soft Blue Shimmer, Commoner

03/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom w/ Photographic Memory, Launder, Juggler

03/10 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord w/ Rosegate Ave and Junebug

03/11 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room w/ Junebug and For Kino

03/13 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater w/ Twistur and Spiderling

03/14 - Seattle, WA @ Auditorium at University Heights Center w/ Waves crashing and Male//Gaze

03/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court w/ Hurtado and Levelor

03/19 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge w/ Harsh Intention and Strainer

03/20 - Albuquerque, NM @ The Jam Spot w/ Harsh Intention and Twinstar