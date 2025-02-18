Samia – “Lizard”

Samia recently announced her third album Bloodless with its doozy of a lead single "Bovine Extinction," which we named one of the Best Songs Of The Week. The newly-Minneapolis-based musician has said the record is about "wanting to live up to the person I became in someone's head," a topic she zeroes in on with today's new single "Lizard."

"Lizard" finds Samia at a party with that certain "someone" who wants her to be anything but reckless. Over mangled synths, she recalls images of dancing on tables, spilling liquor, and generally making a scene: "It’s a beautiful party and it’s not mine to ruin/ Don’t do it," she sings. Listen to "Lizard" below.

Bloodless is out 4/25 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.