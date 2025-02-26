Skip to Content
No Windows – “Return”

8:20 PM EST on February 25, 2025

No Windows have two impressive EPs under their belt, and now the young Edinburgh duo is adding another. The Great Traitor is produced by Ali Chant and slated for release in May, and they shared a taste today with the astonishing lead single "Return."

“When I wrote [the lyrics for] Point Nemo I was very much a teenager and very hormonal still. I think this EP is coming out of that a little bit,” Verity Slangen explains. “For me, it’s a mediation between being a younger person to being someone in my 20s who’s figuring things out a bit more.”

The harmonies on "Return" are uncanny and alluring, clashing satisfyingly with sinister guitars. The intense experience of the tune is amplified by its music video directed by CLUMP Collective; watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Brown Bear"
02 "Return"
03 "Tricky"
04 "Sugarcoat"
05 "Old Chain Pier"
06 "Easter Island"

The Great Traitor is out 5/9 via Fat Possum. Pre-order here.

Rosie Sco

