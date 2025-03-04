Alien Boy Announce New Album You Wanna Fade?: Hear “Changes”

Portland's Alien Boy mesmerized many with their 2021 breakthrough album Don’t Know What I Am. Today, the emo band is announcing its follow-up, You Wanna Fade?, and unveiling the great lead single "Changes."

"Change is always hard for me, even when I know I need it," vocalist and guitarist Sonia Weber says. "There’s more and more ghosts the older I get. This song's for trying to acknowledge the ghosts and grieving an old life."

The track has the group's typical fuzzy, emotional guitars, though this time there's a jangly sound added into the mix, especially with the Cocteau Twins-like intro. You Wanna Fade? features several collaborators: drums recorded by Andy Rusinek, guitars and bass recorded by Phil Jones (Supercrush), and vocals and overdubs recorded by guitarist Caleb Misclevitz with help from Nathan Tucker (Strange Ranger, Cool Original) who also provided additional production and instrumentation. Mixing and mastering was handled by Jack Shirely (Deafheaven, Gouge Away).

Watch the "Changes" music video directed by Sjur Hjeltness below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Scrub Me Clean"

02 "Changes"

03 "I Broke My World"

04 "You Want Me Too"

05 "Cold Air"

06 "Rhythm Of Control"

07 "Morning"

08 "Another Brand New Me"

09 "Picture of You"

10 "Everything Stays"

11 "Bleeding In Yr Pocket"

12 "You Wanna Fade?"

TOUR DATES:

05/09 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall w/ Conspire *

05/10 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project w/ Supercrush *

05/11 - Eugene, OR @ House Show w/ Growing Pains *

05/13 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project *

05/14 - San Francisco, CA @ Neck of The Woods w/ Pop Free, Spirit Dive *

05/15 - Fullerton, CA @ Programme w/ Pop Free & Spirit Dive *

05/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Make Out Music *

* w/ Phony

You Wanna Fade? is out 5/9 via Get Better. Pre-order it here.