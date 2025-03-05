Loren Kramar Announces EP Of Lana Del Rey Covers, Shares “hope is a dangerous thing”

As her career gets deep into its second decade, if feels safe to say that Lana Del Rey is a no-joke generational figure, an artist whose music is going to be influencing people decades from now. Lots of people are already covering Del Rey's songs, and now the Los Angeles singer-songwriter Loren Kramar has made a new EP of Lana covers called Living Legend. If you want, you can argue with that title, which is one of the Del Rey songs that Kramar takes on but which also has an obvious double meaning. If you do, you will have to fight against the tides of history.

Loren Kramar has collaborated with lots of big indie artists and toured with Lana Del Rey buddy Father John Misty, and a couple of his songs will play during the upcoming Jacob Elordi queer romance On Swift Horses. Last year, we posted his song "Hollywood Blvd." Kramar has a huge, theatrical voice and a deep Lana Del Rey appreciation, and he recorded most of the tracks on Living Legend in single takes, with Frank Ocean/FKA twigs collaborator Daniel Aged producing. The EP features contributions from musicians like Sam Gendel, Casey MQ, Zsela, and cover model DeSe Escobar.

Kramar opens Living Legend by covering what might be my all-time favorite Lana Del Rey song, her 2019 Norman Fucking Rockwell! closer "hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it." You'll notice that Kramar is not, in fact, a woman, but he sings the hell out of the song. Here's what he says about it:

I was a girly boy, called prissy-pansy-fairy-fruity. Those were intended as insults, something to do with femininity and a failure of manhood. I sing Lana’s words as she wrote them: hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have. It’s a gesture that feels elegant and triumphant that says: yes, I’m a faggot. What was used to humiliate me has become self-possession. I am who I am and I, too, have lived this script of anguish and faith.

Below, check out Loren Kramar's cover of "hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it," as well as Lana Del Rey's original and the Living Legend tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but I have it"

02 "Living Legend

03 "Heroin"

04 "Ride"

05 "Beautiful"

The Living Legend EP is out 3/28 on Secretly Canadian.