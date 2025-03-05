Offset Announces Concert In Moscow Despite His Label’s Russia Boycott

Offset, the Atlanta rap star who used to be one third of the Migos, lives a wild life. Last year, Offset divorced his wife Cardi B when she was pregnant with their third kid, and he also got into a Paris street fight with a French rap crew. Now, he's getting ready to play a show in Moscow, even though his label has been boycotting Russia since the country invaded Ukraine three years ago.

As Billboard reports, Offset recently announced an April 18 show at Moscow's MTC Live Hall on his Instagram story. Offset is signed to Motown Records, which falls under the corporate umbrella of Universal Music Group, the largest record label in the world. In 2022, Universal announced that it was suspending all operations in Russia and closing its offices there, and most of the other big labels and concert-promotion companies have done the same.

But as Billboard notes, some Universal artists have visited Russia anyway. DaBaby, for instance, apparently played Moscow last week.

Still, Offset better be real careful that he doesn't have any weed crumbs in his pockets when he gets on that plane, lest he get himself into a Brittney Griner-type situation.

In other Offset news, TMZ reports that he's requesting joint custody of his three kids with Cardi B.