JENNIE – “Handlebars” (Feat. Dua Lipa)

12:02 AM EST on March 7, 2025

Last week, LISA unveiled her debut solo album Alter Ego, which featured Doja Cat, Rosalía, Megan Thee Stallion, Future, and more. Now, fellow Blackpink member JENNIE's debut solo album Ruby is out as well, and it includes the Dua Lipa collab "Handlebars."

Ruby was previewed with the Doechii collab "ExtraL" and the Dominic Fike collab "Love Hangover." Other guests on the LP are Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis, and FKJ. Below, check out "Handlebars" and stream Ruby.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=qMmnoCjflmc

