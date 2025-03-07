Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

DJ Koze – “Buschtaxi”

2:58 PM EST on March 7, 2025

Music Can Hear Us, the delightfully titled new DJ Koze album, is just four weeks away. Today we get one last advance single, "Brushtaxi." DJs including Keinemusik, Black Coffee, and D E S I R E E have spun the track ahead of its official release, but now you can bask in all eight-plus minutes. "Buschtaxi" is also available on a new 12" vinyl EP opposite Koze's recent Marley Waters collab "Brushcutter." This one's a lot lighter and airier than that one, and you can hear it below.

Music Can Hear Us is out 4/4 on Pampa.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025
New Music

Bad History Month – “The Fighters” (Dust From 1000 Years Cover)

December 22, 2025
New Music

BEA1991 – “Almost A Lover”

December 21, 2025