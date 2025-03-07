DJ Koze – “Buschtaxi”

Music Can Hear Us, the delightfully titled new DJ Koze album, is just four weeks away. Today we get one last advance single, "Brushtaxi." DJs including Keinemusik, Black Coffee, and D E S I R E E have spun the track ahead of its official release, but now you can bask in all eight-plus minutes. "Buschtaxi" is also available on a new 12" vinyl EP opposite Koze's recent Marley Waters collab "Brushcutter." This one's a lot lighter and airier than that one, and you can hear it below.

Music Can Hear Us is out 4/4 on Pampa.