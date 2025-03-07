Toronto’s New Friends Fest 2025 Has A Wealth Of Emo, Screamo, & Blackgaze

Toronto's New Friends Fest will return this summer for three days of emo, screamo, and blackgaze at the Lithuanian House. (I'm learning today that Lithuanian House is not a DIY punk house but a longstanding banquet hall and events center on the city's west side.) The fest will take place from Aug. 1-3, and its lineup is dotted with some truly impressive names. Snowing! Rolo Tomassi! Home Is Where! Tenue! Respire! Nuvolascura! There's also an appearance from Black Market/Michael Nelson favorite Sadness, which I thought was now defunct? So that's exciting. Tickets are available here, and the full lineup is below.

LINEUP:

On The Might Of Princes (NY, USA)

Snowing (PA, USA)

Beau Navire (CA, USA)

Rolo Tomassi (UK)

The Saddest Landscape (MA, USA)

Home Is Where (FL, USA)

State Faults (CA, USA)

Your Arms Are My Cocoon (IL, USA)

Gillian Carter (FL, USA)

Satón (Mexico)

Piri Reis (Malaysia)

Sadness (USA)

Tenue (Spain)

Animal Faces (ON, CAN)

Respire (ON, CAN)

Capacities (NJ, USA)

Slow Fire Pistol (GA, USA)

Nuvolascura (CA, USA)

Edhochuli (PA, USA)

Life (USA)

Bulletsbetweentongues (TX, USA)

Senza (OR, USA)

Swimming (NL, CAN)

Mt. Oriander (MI, USA)

Bloom Dream (FL, USA)

Drive Your Plow Over The Bones Of The Dead (BC, CAN)

Botfly (NS, CAN)

LÖRI (Germany/Peru)

Drought (CA, USA)

Kaiba (OH, USA)

Idialedyournumber (NS, CAN)

Gingerbee (CAN/USA/Brazil)

Pyre (NJ, USA)

Piper Maru (ON, CAN)

CEASE (ON, CAN)

Keening (ON, CAN)

The Disaster (ON, CAN)