Watch The Armed Cover The Stooges At Bernie Sanders’ Fighting Oligarchy Rally In Michigan

Senator Bernie Sanders is currently on a tour his team is calling "Fighting Oligarchy," a series of town hall discussions in various US cities condemning the country's tyrannical administration. He made a stop Saturday at Lincoln High School in the Detroit suburb of Warren, where Michigan's own experimental hardcore punks the Armed performed.

Before getting into a handful of their own tracks, the Armed kicked off their set -- in the middle of the school's gym, no less -- with a rendition of "Search And Destroy" by fellow Michiganders the Stooges. Following the performance, the event featured a series of speakers, including Sanders and United Auto Workers' President Shawn Fain.

The Armed are the latest in a run of indie-leaning musical guests to open for Sanders on his tour: Before hitting Warren yesterday afternoon, Poliça opened Sanders' tour stop in Altoona, WI that same morning. On Friday night in Kenosha, WI, Laura Jane Grace and Tim Kinsella's band Kinsella & Pulse, LLC opened, both for the second time. See clips of the Armed's performance below.

TRACKLIST:

“Search And Destroy” (The Stooges cover)

“All Futures”

“Clone”

“New! Christianity”

“Fortune's Daughter”

“Everything's Glitter”

“An Iteration”

“Night City Aliens”