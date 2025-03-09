Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch The Armed Cover The Stooges At Bernie Sanders’ Fighting Oligarchy Rally In Michigan

12:31 PM EDT on March 9, 2025

Senator Bernie Sanders is currently on a tour his team is calling "Fighting Oligarchy," a series of town hall discussions in various US cities condemning the country's tyrannical administration. He made a stop Saturday at Lincoln High School in the Detroit suburb of Warren, where Michigan's own experimental hardcore punks the Armed performed.

Before getting into a handful of their own tracks, the Armed kicked off their set -- in the middle of the school's gym, no less -- with a rendition of "Search And Destroy" by fellow Michiganders the Stooges. Following the performance, the event featured a series of speakers, including Sanders and United Auto Workers' President Shawn Fain.

The Armed are the latest in a run of indie-leaning musical guests to open for Sanders on his tour: Before hitting Warren yesterday afternoon, Poliça opened Sanders' tour stop in Altoona, WI that same morning. On Friday night in Kenosha, WI, Laura Jane Grace and Tim Kinsella's band Kinsella & Pulse, LLC opened, both for the second time. See clips of the Armed's performance below.

TRACKLIST:
“Search And Destroy” (The Stooges cover)
“All Futures”
“Clone”
“New! Christianity”
“Fortune's Daughter”
“Everything's Glitter”
“An Iteration”
“Night City Aliens”

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Daniel Lopatin Shares Marty Supreme Soundtrack, Several Musicians Appear In The Film

December 25, 2025
News

Morrissey Seems To Have A New Album, Show Cancellation

December 25, 2025
News

Lady Gaga Shares Harlequin Live: One Night Only Concert Film On YouTube

December 24, 2025
News

UK Police Drop Probe Into Bob Vylan Over “Death To The IDF” Chant

December 24, 2025
News

StubHub Apologizes For Promoting “Lamb Of God” Christmas Show As A Concert By The Metal Band

December 24, 2025
News

The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne Denies Steven Drozd Was Fired: “What He Told Everyone Was A Lie”

December 23, 2025