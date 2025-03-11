Skip to Content
Ty Segall Announces New Album Possession: Hear “Fantastic Tomb”

9:03 AM EDT on March 11, 2025

Last year, Ty Segall shared the album Three Bells in January and followed it with the instrumental LP Love Rudiments in August. Today, the restless rocker is returning with the announcement of a new record called Possession, slated for release in May, as well as full-band tour dates.

Segall worked on the lyrics with his longtime collaborator, filmmaker Matt Yoka. The nearly six-minute epic "Fantastic Tomb" serves as the lead single, and it finds Segall in storytelling mode, seemingly inspired by Poe's classic story "The Cask Of Amontillado," but instead taking on an optimistic tone: "Yeah you left me here but I love you/ And I’m doing fine on my own/ I take a drink from behind the door and I sing my favorite song." Check out the song below alongside a list of his upcoming shows.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Shoplifter"
02 "Possession"
03 "Buildings"
04 "Shining"
05 "Skirts Of Heaven"
06 "Fantastic Tomb"
07 "The Big Day"
08 "Hotel"
09 "Alive"
10 "Another California Song"

TOUR DATES:
03/28 - Malibu, CA @ Aviator Nation Dreamland Malibu #
04/04 - Albuquerque, NM @ KiMo Theatre ^
04/06 - Austin, TX @ Parish ^
04/07 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips ^
04/08 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre ^
04/10 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^
04/11 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^
04/13 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre ^
04/14 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^
04/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club ^
04/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ^
04/19 - Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom ^
04/21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre ^
04/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ^
04/23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
04/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Parkway Theater ^
04/26 - Omaha, NE @ Scottish Rite ^
04/27 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^
04/29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall ^
04/30 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club ^
05/01 - Reno, NV @ Cypress ^
05/15 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *
10/08 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern %
10/09 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern %
10/11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom %
10/13 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %
10/14 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos %
10/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre %
10/18 - Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre %

# solo acoustic, with Mikal Cronin, Jess Cornelius, & Modular Sound Bath
^ solo acoustic, with Mikal Cronin (solo)
* solo acoustic
% full band

Possession is out 5/30 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.

Denée Segall

