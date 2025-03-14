Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

It's the 30th anniversary of memorable rock albums by Radiohead, Matthew Sweet, Mad Season, Goo Goo Dolls, Elastica, and Collective Soul so, with apologies to Christina Ricci, let's look back at Billboard's Modern Rock Tracks chart this week in 1995...
BUMBACLARTS— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 14, 2025
THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE
|Spudlord
|Mar 7th
I was invited to the Crack the Skye release party at Warner Brothers' offices in midtown Manhattan in 2009.I walked in and started chatting with Brett Hinds.He goes “hold on a sec” and turns around and yells to the room “hey this guy just offered to suck my dick!”.
Good luck, Brett.
|Posted in: Brent Hinds Quits Mastodon
I’m supposed to be puppeteering in Sesame Street: The Musical there in a few months and I’m just sitting here like the Ralph Wiggum meme until then.
Saw 13 comments and thought “whoa, an outpouring of reactions!” Well, not quite lol
Nothing to add. The two 10s here are perfectly correct. It was a glorious time to be 15.
hello 'gummers. this is a particularly big week for me as I released my debut album Raw Deal yesterday. I write songs about the little things: love, sex, work, and death. The album is about the fear that market logic has turned even our relationships into transactions -and worse still, that I might be getting ripped off.
8 tracks of rock music you can dance to, plus 2 remixes. It would mean a lot to me if you'd check it out. And if you're in Chicago come see me at Gman in Wrigleyville this Thursday night! https://jackriedy.bandcamp.com/album/raw-deal
You'd have to go back to 1996 to find someone from a Ska band who was this desperate to sell out
Hallow App Girl is a great line
En Route
my first draft was just 1000 words about chilaquiles
what a transformation for my boy jesus christ
the son of god
from homeless prophet to capitalist KING
“They were saying ‘tooooool’”