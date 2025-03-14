Skip to Content
Columns

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

5:43 PM EDT on March 14, 2025

Shut Up, Dude

It's the 30th anniversary of memorable rock albums by Radiohead, Matthew Sweet, Mad Season, Goo Goo Dolls, Elastica, and Collective Soul so, with apologies to Christina Ricci, let's look back at Billboard's Modern Rock Tracks chart this week in 1995...

THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
Looney Joe
Score: 24 | Mar 8th

I’m supposed to be puppeteering in Sesame Street: The Musical there in a few months and I’m just sitting here like the Ralph Wiggum meme until then.

Posted in: Kennedy Center Addresses The Dozens Of Show Cancelations Since Trump Takeover
#9 
Logan Taylor
Score: 24 | Mar 7th

Saw 13 comments and thought “whoa, an outpouring of reactions!” Well, not quite lol

Posted in: Brent Hinds Quits Mastodon
#8 
Turd on the Run
Score: 25 | Mar 12th

Nothing to add. The two 10s here are perfectly correct. It was a glorious time to be 15.

Posted in: The Alternative Number Ones: Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box"
#7 
jackunderscore
Score: 25 | Mar 11th

hello 'gummers. this is a particularly big week for me as I released my debut album Raw Deal yesterday. I write songs about the little things: love, sex, work, and death. The album is about the fear that market logic has turned even our relationships into transactions -and worse still, that I might be getting ripped off.

8 tracks of rock music you can dance to, plus 2 remixes. It would mean a lot to me if you'd check it out. And if you're in Chicago come see me at Gman in Wrigleyville this Thursday night! https://jackriedy.bandcamp.com/album/raw-deal

Posted in: Album Of The Week: Terraplana Natural
#6 
HiveIslet
Score: 26 | Mar 13th

You'd have to go back to 1996 to find someone from a Ska band who was this desperate to sell out

Posted in: Gwen Stefani Shares Another Prayer App Ad, Angers Fans By Posting Tucker Carlson Video
#5 
Cecilia Jupe
Score: 26 | Mar 13th

Hallow App Girl is a great line

Posted in: Gwen Stefani Shares Another Prayer App Ad, Angers Fans By Posting Tucker Carlson Video
#4 
Jhe
Score: 26 | Mar 13th

En Route

Posted in: Former En Vogue Singer Dawn Robinson Reveals She Has Been Living In Her Car For The Past Three Years
#3 
Abby Jones
Score: 29 | Mar 10th

my first draft was just 1000 words about chilaquiles

Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Lady Gaga Mayhem
#2 
dadadaism
Score: 31 | Mar 13th

what a transformation for my boy jesus christ

the son of god

from homeless prophet to capitalist KING

Posted in: Gwen Stefani Shares Another Prayer App Ad, Angers Fans By Posting Tucker Carlson Video
#1 
Jeff Bucc-lee
Score: 61 | Mar 10th

“They were saying ‘tooooool’”

Posted in: Tool Booed At Their Own Dominican Destination Festival, Where Mastodon And Primus Debuted New Lineups

THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE

Spudlord
Mar 7th

I was invited to the Crack the Skye release party at Warner Brothers' offices in midtown Manhattan in 2009.I walked in and started chatting with Brett Hinds.He goes “hold on a sec” and turns around and yells to the room “hey this guy just offered to suck my dick!”.

Good luck, Brett.

Posted in: Brent Hinds Quits Mastodon

