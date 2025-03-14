Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

It's the 30th anniversary of memorable rock albums by Radiohead, Matthew Sweet, Mad Season, Goo Goo Dolls, Elastica, and Collective Soul so, with apologies to Christina Ricci, let's look back at Billboard's Modern Rock Tracks chart this week in 1995...

BUMBACLARTS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 14, 2025

THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE