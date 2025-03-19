Skip to Content
The Next Three SNL Musical Guests Are Morgan Wallen, Elton John/Brandi Carlile, & Lizzo

2:19 PM EDT on March 19, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 16: Lizzo performs in concert at Irving Plaza on March 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

|Noam Galai/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

Saturday Night Live is closing in on the end of its 50th season. Today, the venerable variety program announced the hosts and musical guests for the next three episodes. And I gotta tell you, the hosts are a lot more exciting than the musical guests.

On March 29, Oscar-winning Anora star Mikey Madison will host for the first time, joined by musical guest Morgan Wallen. A week later, on April 5, Jack Black will be on board as host, with Elton John and Brandi Carlile there to promote their new collaborative album. And on April 12, SNL favorite Jon Hamm will be on hand with musical guest Lizzo. I am picturing a grimacing Hamm announcing, "Ladies and gentlemen, Lizzo!" right now. It's depressing.

