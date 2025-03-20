Britpop Bands Gene & Shack Announce Reunion Shows

Oasis might be the biggest '90s Britpop act that's playing reunion shows in 2025, but they're not the only ones. A couple of deep-cut acts, the types that you might recognize from the middle of any Reading Festival poster or NME issue that you might've seen from back in the day, will play their own reunion shows. That's right, baby! Gene are back! And also Shack!

London's Gene emerged with a very Smiths-esque sound on their 1995 debut Olympian; frontman Mark Rossiter even looked like Morrissey. They were the focus of a whole lot of press hype early in their run, and they released four albums and sent a handful of singles into the UK top 20 before breaking up in 2004. The group recently announced plans to play their first gig in more than 20 years; it goes down 10/4 at London's Eventim Apollo. All four original members are back on board, and the show will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Olympian. Rossiter tells NME that former Creation Records boss Alan McGee convinced them to get together and promises an "epic show." He also says that they're likely to play a couple of warm-up shows ahead of the big one.

As for Shack, that band started in Liverpool in 1987 by brothers Mick and John Head, who'd previously been in the Pale Fountains together. The band had a brief and unsuccessful run in the late '80s and early '90s. They got back together in 1998 and had a much bigger second chapter, landing minor UK hits with songs like "Comedy" and "Byrds Turn To Stone" and recording for Noel Gallagher's Sour Mash label. (The Clientele covered their song "Closer" in 2020.) Shack have been on hiatus in recent years; they haven't toured since 2010. This spring, they'll return for a brief UK tour, playing their first live shows in 15 years.