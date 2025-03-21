Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

We reviewed Jbrekkie's For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) and asked Michelle Zauner about her old music videos featuring Christopher Moltisanti and a former Stereogum editor. Read those then tell us in the comments what you're getting up to this weekend.
THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE
|BatOutOfHellIV
|Mar 19th
I thought "this will be funny". But to see it was because everyone was too busy with their phones out trying to record the show and couldn't catch him, it was funnier than I could even imagine.
|Posted in: The Dare Attempts To Crowdsurf, No One Catches Him
I’m going to join the club of Gummer’s who are self-releasing albums (No idea who did it first but shout out to Wren Dove Lark who was the first person I ever saw do this.)
I’ve just put out my first album under the name The Emberlands: “A Whole Year Of This”. It’s got some indierock, some shoegaze/dreampop and a little bit of neofolk. It came about after I made the new year’s resolution to write and demo a new song every week of 2023, and then I spent 2024 recording, mixing and mastering it at home.
It’s on all the big old streaming services, but here’s the Bandcamp link: https://theemberlands.bandcamp.com/album/a-whole-year-of-this
Oh, and if you just want to hear one song, I’d probably suggest “Helen of Troy”. That’s my favourite.
She fucking hates him.
It can work! Yo La Tengo and Low did it!
It's nice to still see the fun kind of bonkers conspiracy theories
They forgot the cardinal rule: don't boy where you genius.
MY MUFFIN IS SO BUTTERED.
One thing that hasn't been mentioned enough (and I will keep banging this drum); the city of Austin demanded SXSW increase their pay for artists if the fest was using city venues. SXSW delayed, pouted, tried any work around, finally failed, and now are destroying the music section. SXSW would rather void music than recognize music as labor!
Right, right...makes perfect sense. Because everything we know about Morrison would lead one to believe that he'd stay quiet, hidden and in no way be seen in public in a recognizable way for the last 54 years.
I saw Jim Morrison and Tupac Shakur making babies in the closet and one of the babies looked at me
“performed dressed as jesters in a saloon”