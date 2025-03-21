Skip to Content
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

5:30 PM EDT on March 21, 2025

Shut Up, Dude

We reviewed Jbrekkie's For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) and asked Michelle Zauner about her old music videos featuring Christopher Moltisanti and a former Stereogum editor. Read those then tell us in the comments what you're getting up to this weekend.

THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
TheEmberlands
Score: 21 | Mar 18th

I’m going to join the club of Gummer’s who are self-releasing albums (No idea who did it first but shout out to Wren Dove Lark who was the first person I ever saw do this.)

I’ve just put out my first album under the name The Emberlands: “A Whole Year Of This”. It’s got some indierock, some shoegaze/dreampop and a little bit of neofolk. It came about after I made the new year’s resolution to write and demo a new song every week of 2023, and then I spent 2024 recording, mixing and mastering it at home.

It’s on all the big old streaming services, but here’s the Bandcamp link: https://theemberlands.bandcamp.com/album/a-whole-year-of-this

Oh, and if you just want to hear one song, I’d probably suggest “Helen of Troy”. That’s my favourite.

Posted in: Album Of The Week: YHWH Nailgun 45 Pounds
#9 
ThinkMusicPhilly
Score: 21 | Mar 15th

She fucking hates him.

Posted in: Puddle Of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence
#8 
DevastationWagon
Score: 23 | Mar 17th

It can work! Yo La Tengo and Low did it!

Posted in: Lucy Dacus Confirms She's Dating Julien Baker
#7 
Vandella
Score: 23 | Mar 14th

It's nice to still see the fun kind of bonkers conspiracy theories

Posted in: Jim Morrison Is Alive And Living In Syracuse, Documentary Claims
#6 
Dunkin
Score: 24 | Mar 17th

They forgot the cardinal rule: don't boy where you genius.

Posted in: Lucy Dacus Confirms She's Dating Julien Baker
#5 
thepiratepenguin
Score: 24 | Mar 17th

MY MUFFIN IS SO BUTTERED.

Posted in: Wet Leg Tease Return
#4 
Krillin
Score: 26 | Mar 17th

One thing that hasn't been mentioned enough (and I will keep banging this drum); the city of Austin demanded SXSW increase their pay for artists if the fest was using city venues. SXSW delayed, pouted, tried any work around, finally failed, and now are destroying the music section. SXSW would rather void music than recognize music as labor!

Posted in: SXSW Changing Its Music Programming Strategy In 2026
#3 
Cerebus
Score: 27 | Mar 14th

Right, right...makes perfect sense. Because everything we know about Morrison would lead one to believe that he'd stay quiet, hidden and in no way be seen in public in a recognizable way for the last 54 years.

Posted in: Jim Morrison Is Alive And Living In Syracuse, Documentary Claims
#2 
you beautiful bastard.
Score: 31 | Mar 14th

I saw Jim Morrison and Tupac Shakur making babies in the closet and one of the babies looked at me

Posted in: Jim Morrison Is Alive And Living In Syracuse, Documentary Claims
#1 
cschl
Score: 32 | Mar 14th

“performed dressed as jesters in a saloon”

Posted in: Arcade Fire Debut Songs From New Album At Luck Reunion

THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE

BatOutOfHellIV
Mar 19th

I thought "this will be funny". But to see it was because everyone was too busy with their phones out trying to record the show and couldn't catch him, it was funnier than I could even imagine.

Posted in: The Dare Attempts To Crowdsurf, No One Catches Him

