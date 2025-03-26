GloRilla Ends St. Louis Show Early When Fans Won’t Stop Fighting

GloRilla's show Monday night in the St. Louis area did not go well, through no fault of her own. During the ascendant Memphis rapper's show at the Factory in Chesterfield, multiple fights broke out, much to her consternation. She can be seen in footage from the show stopping mid-song and telling combatants to calm down. "I think y'all came to the wrong show," she told some of them, suggesting that maybe they belonged at a WWE event instead. Ultimately she pulled the plug before the show was over, citing safety concerns. Check out scenes from the evening below.

GLORILLA FIGHT CONCERT: Here is the SECOND FIGHT in STL tonight Glorilla cancelled the show! #Glorilla #STLouis #GloriousTour pic.twitter.com/N2zjVpzDCJ — Clay Kunz (@ClayKunz21772) March 25, 2025