Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

GloRilla Ends St. Louis Show Early When Fans Won’t Stop Fighting

10:12 AM EDT on March 26, 2025

GloRilla's show Monday night in the St. Louis area did not go well, through no fault of her own. During the ascendant Memphis rapper's show at the Factory in Chesterfield, multiple fights broke out, much to her consternation. She can be seen in footage from the show stopping mid-song and telling combatants to calm down. "I think y'all came to the wrong show," she told some of them, suggesting that maybe they belonged at a WWE event instead. Ultimately she pulled the plug before the show was over, citing safety concerns. Check out scenes from the evening below.

@kialadia

@Gloria Boyd handled this so well, I personally would’ve just walked off ?? #stl #fyp #glorilla

♬ original sound - Κιαηα ?
@kialadia

@Gloria Boyd you funny af for that?? #stl #glorilla #fyp

♬ original sound - Κιαηα ?
@kialadia

@Gloria Boyd I’m sorry sista ?you did amazing tho #stl #fyp #glorilla

♬ original sound - Κιαηα ?

GLORILLA FIGHT CONCERT: Here is the SECOND FIGHT in STL tonight Glorilla cancelled the show! #Glorilla #STLouis #GloriousTour pic.twitter.com/N2zjVpzDCJ

— Clay Kunz (@ClayKunz21772) March 25, 2025

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Sombr Covrs Phoebe Bridgrs

January 11, 2026
News

Excessive Force Reunite For First Show In 30 Years At FYA Fest 2026

January 11, 2026
News

Lucy Dacus & Chappell Roan Cover The Magnetic Fields At Artists For Aid Benefit

January 11, 2026
News

Bob Weir Dead At 78

January 10, 2026
News

Jenny Lewis Married Her Dog For Her 50th Birthday

January 10, 2026
News

DHS Responds To Billie Eilish Calling ICE A “Terrorist Group”

January 10, 2026