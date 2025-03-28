Yung Lean – “Babyface Maniacs”

Last month, Yung Lean previewed his new album Jonatan with the jovial lead single "Forever Yung." He started off March strong by bringing out Drain Gang at his Stockholm show, and now he's sharing "Babyface Maniacs."

The Swedish rapper recently announced a tour, kicking off in October and hitting major North American cities before heading over to Europe in November. Check out the dates below along with the music video for "Babyface Maniacs" directed by Suzie and Léo.

TOUR DATES:

10/04 - Detroit, MI @ Russell Industrial Center

10/07 - Chicago, IL @ Fairgrounds at Salt Shed

10/09 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/11 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage

10/16 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

10/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/19 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/20 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/09 - Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

11/10 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

11/12 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall

11/13 - Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar Hall

11/15 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique Milano

11/17 - Barcelona, ES @ Hivernacle

11/19 - Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium

11/20 - Offenbach am Main, DE @ Stadthalle Offenbach

11/22 - London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

11/24 - Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris - La Villette

11/26 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHn_uHwNLVs/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Jonatan is out 5/2 via his World Affairs label.