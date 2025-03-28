Yung Lean – “Babyface Maniacs”

Last month, Yung Lean previewed his new album Jonatan with the jovial lead single "Forever Yung." He started off March strong by bringing out Drain Gang at his Stockholm show, and now he's sharing "Babyface Maniacs."
The Swedish rapper recently announced a tour, kicking off in October and hitting major North American cities before heading over to Europe in November. Check out the dates below along with the music video for "Babyface Maniacs" directed by Suzie and Léo.
TOUR DATES:
10/04 - Detroit, MI @ Russell Industrial Center
10/07 - Chicago, IL @ Fairgrounds at Salt Shed
10/09 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/11 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage
10/16 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
10/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/19 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/20 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/09 - Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
11/10 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/12 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
11/13 - Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar Hall
11/15 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique Milano
11/17 - Barcelona, ES @ Hivernacle
11/19 - Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium
11/20 - Offenbach am Main, DE @ Stadthalle Offenbach
11/22 - London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
11/24 - Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris - La Villette
11/26 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
https://www.instagram.com/p/DHn_uHwNLVs/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
Jonatan is out 5/2 via his World Affairs label.